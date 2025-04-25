First Alert Weather: Bring the umbrella for showers later today

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Yesterday was our warmest day of the year so far and a terrific day in general, as we got up to 78 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Today won’t be so great. Granted, it will still be mild, with many areas getting into the low 70s with the lakeshore a bit cooler, but we’re tracking some showers moving in from the southwest that will reach us this afternoon and last through the night. Some of these showers may include a rumble of thunder.

Chances for rain and thunder continue into Saturday morning, although it’s important to note that over the last few model runs the chances for this have been decreasing. Still, Saturday is expected to be wet, especially in areas west and south of Rochester. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s, and fall throughout the day into the 40s. It’ll be a windy day, with strongest gusts out of the west up to 35 MPH. Chances for showers will persist through Saturday night.

Some rain may make its way into early Sunday morning, but afterwards skies will clear, making Sunday the much better pick out of the weekend. Temperatures will be barely below normal, and winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 MPH.

Expect mild temperatures to return and sunny skies to remain on Monday, followed by chances for thunderstorms and gusty winds on Tuesday.

