First Alert Weather: Bundle up for the coldest day of the season so far

ROCHESTER. N.Y. Yesterday was the first official day of winter, and it’s making its entrance well known to us this weekend. Today will be the coldest day of the season yet, with morning temperatures in the 00s for most of the Rochester region, and maximum temperatures not expected to eclipse 18 degrees. The last time the maximum temperature for the day was 18 degrees or less was on January 20th of this year.

Arctic air coming in over the lake is causing some residual nuisance lake effect snow along the lakeshore, but high pressure moving in from Canada is dampening that lake response, making for only some light flurries of puffy flakes. New snowfall amounts in areas along the lakeshore and southeast of Rochester will only see a few tenths of an inch, as the snow starts to taper off through the morning.

The rest of the region will be seeing dry conditions and mostly cloudy skies that clear as the day goes on. Wind will not be as much of an issue today as it was yesterday, but wind chill values will still be in the 00s to mid teens. The Bills game is looking similarly dry and frigid, so if you’re on your way to Highmark Stadium, make sure to layer up with all the Bills jerseys, sweaters, and jackets that you can fit on.

Looking ahead to the days leading up to Christmas, Monday will be partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the low 30s, and then Monday night into Tuesday morning another clipper system comes through, possibly bringing 1-3″ of snow for the majority of the region by noon of Christmas Eve. The ground will be cold enough Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for that snow to stick, meaning our dreams of a white Christmas are likely coming true this year!

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates, and go Bills!