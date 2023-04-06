First Alert Weather: Calm weather into the weekend and spring warmth next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s. A chill will be in the air on Wednesday night with temperatures in the 30s.

Nice sunshine is in store for Friday and Saturday with the cool weather. Temperatures will be in the 40s. Easter Sunday looks sunny and dry with a frosty morning and then a pleasant afternoon in the 50s.

Spring fever is on the way for next week as we enter a splendid weather pattern with plenty of sun and dry conditions and a day-to-day warming trend. We start the week in the 60s and end it in the 70s. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the weekend outlook and the major warming trend for next week.

