First Alert Weather: Calm weather will not last for Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The thunderstorms from Tuesday produced numerous reports of tree and powerline damage. The National Weather Service listed almost fifty reports of wind and hail damage, mostly south of Rochester during the last 24 hours.

Wednesday, high-pressure moved in and brought cooler, calmer and drier weather for Western New York. Unfortunately, this will not last. Thursday a warm front will approach the area with another round of showers and thunderstorms possible for later Wednesday afternoon and evening.

At this time, the threat of severe weather is small, but the News10NBC First Alert meteorologists will continue to monitor the data and will notify you if the threat level changes.

Wednesday night, look for clear skies early with increasing clouds later. The temperature will fall into the upper 30s and, as a result, there is a frost advisory for the counties east of Rochester.

Thursday brings breaks of sunshine with spotty showers and maybe a thunderstorm later in the day. It will be noticeably warmer with the temperature rising into the lower 70s. Then there is a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.