First Alert Weather: Challenging weather arrives after Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Over the next three days there will be several nuisance-type rain showers for Western New York, but the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists do not see any significant impact on travel leading up to the holiday. However, we are tracking a potential storm for Thanksgiving Day. Currently, there is a great deal of uncertainty about the exact track of the storm as our computer models show a wide variation in the outcome. A greater weather concern will be for a significant return to winter weather for the upcoming weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will likely bring sharply colder temperatures with episodes of lake snow.

Sunday night look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. The low temperature will be in the lower 30s. Monday brings a few breaks of sun for the morning, but more clouds and a spotty rain shower for the afternoon. The temperature will rise into the upper 40s. Look for more showers Monday night into Tuesday. It will be a gusty wind with the temperature starting near 50 degrees but then falling into the 40s. Wednesday appears to be pleasant with partial sunshine and a temperature in the lower 40s. Thanksgiving Day shows wet snow showers, possibly mixing with rain.

Again, our first real taste of winter comes for the weekend. Currently, there are no alerts on the News10NBC First Alert Threat Tracker. Occasional lake snow is likely, but it is too soon to pinpoint the location or timing for any lake effect snow.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.