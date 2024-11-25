First Alert Weather: Challenging weather arrives by Thanksgiving Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over the next two days there will be rain showers for Western New York, but the News10NBC First Alert meteorologists do not see any significant impact on travel leading up to the holiday.

However, we are tracking a potential storm for Thanksgiving Day. Currently, there is uncertainty on the precise track of the storm, but any wet snowfall should bring just a minimal accumulation (mostly on grassy areas). A greater weather concern will be for a significant return to winter weather for the upcoming weekend.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will likely bring sharply colder temperatures with episodes of lake snow. It is still too early to provide snow amounts for Rochester, but it does appear it will be communities south of Buffalo and north of Syracuse that will get most of the heavier snow squalls.

Monday night, look for scattered rain showers which will turn into a steadier rain overnight. The low temperature will be in the lower 40s. Tuesday brings a few spotty rain showers for the morning. It will turn windy with the temperature starting near 50 degrees and then the mercury will fall through the 40s. Wednesday appears to be pleasant with partial sunshine, at least for the morning, and a temperature in the lower 40s. Thanksgiving Day shows wet snow showers, possibly mixing with rain at times. The temperature should be in the lower 40s.

Again, our first real taste of winter comes for the weekend. Currently, there are no alerts on the News10NBC First Alert threat Tracker. Occasional lake snow is likely, but it is too soon to pinpoint the location or timing for any lake effect snow.

