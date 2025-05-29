First Alert Weather: Chances for showers persist, but plenty of dry time Thursday and Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The rain from Wednesday overnight has cleared, but it’s still a misty, damp morning in the Flower City. Winds out of the west will start to pick up this afternoon, which will help to clear some of the clouds and keep us mostly dry. There still may be a spot shower here and there going through the evening, but for the most part it will be a breezy, partly cloudy and mild day for us. Expect temperatures to peak in the upper 60s/low 70s and strongest wind gusts in the 20-25 MPH range.

Much of the same tomorrow, with showers developing overnight and lasting through Saturday. Saturday will be much cooler, with temperatures peaking in the upper 50s/low 60s, with the rain tapering off Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday looks like the pick of the weekend, but there will still be a slight chance of showers as yet another pesky low pressure system slowly makes its way out of the northeast.

Finally, once that low passes, we enter a dry and warm stretch. Expect the majority of next week to feature a healthy dose of sunshine and temperatures 5-10 degrees above normal.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.