First Alert Weather: Changeable weather for Election Day

ROCHESTER N.Y. — A warm front lifting through brings a round of rain and some rumbles, followed by a very mild and breezy night, with temperatures not falling out of the 50s for most.

That means a balmy and breezy start to Election Day on Tuesday. If you’re heading out to the polls in the morning, temperatures will be in the lower 50s, with a breeze and a few showers. Those showers are along a cold front. Once that front passes through, temperatures will be dropping back into the 40s for the afternoon, and a gusty wind develops.

A few gusts will push the 30-35 mph range, which shouldn’t cause any issues, but will certainly be noticeable. Some clearing will then allow us to drop back into the 30s overnight. Our next fast moving system arrives later Wednesday, with primarily rain showers by evening, picking up overnight, and tapering into Thursday morning.

Most of this should be liquid, but we could see some wet flakes in the higher terrain.

After that, we’ll turn a bit cooler for the rest of the work week and into the weekend, with highs falling back into the 40s, along with just a few passing lake rain showers, but overall quieter weather.