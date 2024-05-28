First Alert Weather: Changeable weather Tuesday will give way to more consistency Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A combination of clouds, sunshine, and showers made for an “interesting” weather day for Western New York. These spotty showers, and even some thunder, will persist into Tuesday evening. Then a cold front will slowly move across the area late Tuesday night and early Wednesday. This will bring some cooler and much drier weather to the region. It will be comfortable for the next few days, but the temperature will be well below normal for Wednesday and Thursday. Then finally we can look forward to some consistency in the pleasant weather which will likely last into most of the weekend.

Tuesday night, look for passing showers and possibly some thunder. Any showers should come to an end before midnight. The low temperature will be in the lower 50s. Wednesday there could be a morning shower well south of Rochester, otherwise, skies will become partly sunny. The high temperature will be in the middle 60s. Thursday will feature more sunshine, and the temperature will remain in the mid-60s. The overnight hours will bring the temperature into the middle to upper 40s.

The warming trend will start on Friday with the mercury near 70 degrees with the temperature pushing 80 degrees by the end of the weekend.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.