First Alert Weather: Changes through Saturday with rain and chilly weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A mild start to the morning with temperatures starting off near the 50-degree mark. We will remain mild into early Saturday afternoon, but a cold front will bring us cooler weather this evening.

We are also starting off on the cloudy side across our region. Cloudy skies this morning could give way to some mist or a light rain shower, but the best chance for rain will move in during the afternoon hours as the cold front swings through. Ahead of the front our early afternoon highs will reach the low 70s, but then drop into the 50s and 40 behind the front Saturday evening.

Our chances for rain increase after 1 p.m. from west to east. Rain can be heavy at times across our region, dropping visibility on toe roads. Rain will then transition over to light rain showers this evening as our temperatures cool. Shower chances will continue through 8 p.m., but we will then turn drier tonight.

Low pressure will then sit to our north for Sunday. This will keep us chilly and a little unsettled with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a shower or two. Not only will low pressure sit to our north tomorrow, but through the early part of this week.

This will keep us a little unsettled with shower chances through Tuesday, and chilly with afternoon highs near 50 and overnight lows near the freezing mark.