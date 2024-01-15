First Alert Weather: Checking on the Bills forecast Monday, a little snow for Rochester Tuesday

ROCHESTER N.Y. — Cold weather ahead this week with sun and clouds Monday and generally snow free weather.

Heading to the Bills game the roads should be mainly clear as the lake snows have shifted north of Orchard Park and will primarily impact the city of Buffalo. Tuesday will bring some light snow to the region in the morning with an inch or two possible to start the day. That will taper during the afternoon to scattered snow showers before lake snows develop again off of Erie Tuesday night into Wednesday.

This will be another big event for far WNY with lesser impacts here in Rochester. Locally heavy snow will be possible at times in Genesee and Wyoming Counties. Occasionally the lake snow will bring some accumulations to southern Orleans County and western Monroe County.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the lake snow threat for the middle of the week.