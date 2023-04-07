First Alert Weather: Chilly and dry weather into the weekend including Easter Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Partly to mostly sunny skies are in store on Friday with a chilly wind. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 40s but the breeze will make it feel closer to 30 all day long.

Saturday will feature a good deal of sunshine with temperatures on the cold side once again. Easter Sunday will start frosty in the morning but it looks nice and sunny with temperatures into the 50s during the afternoon.

The trends for next week still strongly suggest an extended stretch of sunny, dry, and warm weather headed our way. Temperatures will climb into the 60s early next week and into the 70s later in the week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the weekend and the warmth coming for next week.

