First Alert Weather: Chilly for Tuesday but some milder days ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Morning clouds and a few sprinkles will try and slowly clear into Tuesday afternoon with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 40s through the day.

It will be frosty on Tuesday night and then warmer weather moves in on Wednesday afternoon. It will also be a beautiful day on Thursday with sunshine and temperatures into the low 60s.

Some rain arrives on Friday with a cold front and colder weather moves back in this weekend. Looking ahead to next week and Thanksgiving, the overall pattern looks cool and we need to keep an eye on a possible system on the big travel day Wednesday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the holiday forecast.