First Alert Weather: Chilly for Valentine’s Day with light snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Happy Valentine’s Day. Expect a few snow flurries this Wednesday morning as the light lake flakes slowly fade away.

There won’t be more than a dusting in some spots. As the flakes fade away, the clouds will clear for some partial sunshine. It will be breezy and cold with temperatures in the 20s in the afternoon.

There won’t be any weather issues for plans later into Wednesday night. Looking ahead to Thursday, we start the day cold and clear. Then, clouds increase during the morning with some wet snow arriving in the afternoon.

Some slushy snow on Thursday may accumulate an inch or so around the commute with some minor issues before mixing with some rain and quickly ending during the evening hours.

Another cold front arrives on Friday with a few snow showers. Then, expect local lake snows heading into the weekend with more cold weather. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the wet snow and mix for Thursday.