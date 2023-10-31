First Alert Weather: Chilly Halloween forecast with a few mixed showers in the evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday’s weather is looking better overall than Wednesday with some breaks of sun and mainly dry conditions into the afternoon.

There is still a chill with temperatures in the 40s in the afternoon dropping into the 30s for Halloween night. Some lake effect precipitation will develop off of Lake Erie later into Tuesday.

Some of these showers will arrive during trick-o-treat time on Tuesday evening with some mixed rain and snow. Colder weather arrives into Wednesday morning and may bring some lake flakes off of Ontario, so don’t be shocked to see a few flakes on Wednesday.

The weather slowly improves and warms into the 50s later this week into the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on any showers before the kids head out on Halloween.