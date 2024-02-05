First Alert Weather: Chilly on Monday but warmer to end the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cloudy skies are back on Monday morning. Clouds will slowly clear midday into the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-30s with a breeze from the northeast adding a chill to the air. Expect fair skies on Tuesday into Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s.

Noticeably milder weather arrives on Thursday when we should get closer to 50 with some clouds. A few rain showers arrive on Friday with temperatures near 50.

Temperatures will remain near 50s on Saturday with some showers and then colder air moves back in for Sunday into next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the warm-up and the timing of rain later in the week.