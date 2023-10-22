First Alert Weather: Chilly on Sunday, but a big warm up ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up this Sunday morning to another cloudy day.

Clouds will likely stick around through much of Sunday once again thanks to low pressure still off the East Coast. We will also have a chance for a passing shower or two with a better chance for showers late in the afternoon. It will not be a washout, but some light rain will be possible east after three Sunday afternoon.

High temperatures on Sunday will only reach the mid-40s along with blustery conditions. Winds gusting to around 30mph Sunday will make it feel like the 30. The cold weather continue through Monday morning with feels like temperatures in the 20s. After that colder start, winds will diminish on Monday, and afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid-50s. A few clouds will be possible early on Monday before sunshine returns by the afternoon.

Monday will be the start of a milder stretch of weather for us locally as we see highs near 70 on Tuesday and then eventually into the mid and low 70s through much of this week. Most of this week will be greeted with plenty of sunshine, however on Wednesday there is the chance for a late day shower.

So, although the winter coat will get used early this week, we will be back to shorts and t-shirts for most of the week ahead!