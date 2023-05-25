First Alert Weather: Chilly on Thursday but tracking warmth into Memorial Day weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lots of sunshine is on the way for Thursday with temperatures near 60, which is 10-15 degrees below normal.

Another cold night is on the way with readings in the 30s and 40s. Friday looks very nice as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 60s.

Looking ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, plan on sunny and dry weather with temperatures warming a few degrees each day into the 70s to near 80 by Monday. Next week will feature lots of warmth with temperatures into the low to mid 80s.

We may have to wait until the end of next week for our next threat of rainfall. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on weather for outdoor plans.

