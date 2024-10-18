First Alert Weather: Chilly start, then warming up this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another chilly morning to start the weekend with temperatures getting down to the high 30s, possibly causing some frost, but then warm and clear skies take over Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will reach into the upper 60s with light winds and clear skies, making for a perfect day to go see the near-peak fall foliage.

Saturday night will be a bit chilly getting down to 42 degrees with clear skies, but then Sunday will see us hitting 70 degrees and sunny as temperatures begin their climb.

Monday and Tuesday will rise to a wonderful 73 and 75 respectively, both with clear and beautiful skies. A more than welcome change after the cold spell we had this past week.

Wednesday will see a slight dip down to 70, and there will be our first chance at rain as a cold front sweeps through the Great Lakes. That rain will continue through Thursday morning, which will end our warming trend by bringing temperatures back down to the 50s.