First Alert Weather: Chilly weather hangs around this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Waking up to a cold, winter feel this morning with temperatures near 20 degrees.

Not only do we have the cold, but we have some snow on the ground from Friday! Winter’s chill will stick around with us today as afternoon highs only make their way into the mid-20s. It will also be a bit breezy through the afternoon, which means it will feel colder.

Wind chills through today will likely stick around the 10-degree mark so make sure you are bundled up and headed out the door today. Most of today will be stuck under cloudy skies also. A light snow shower or a few flurries will be possible through today, but it’s mainly an overcast Saturday.

Also, if you are headed out this evening or tonight make sure you are bundled up as overnight lows drop into the mid-teens tonight. The cold weather will remain for Sunday with highs only near 30. The good news is that the sun will return and the winds will subside.

The sunshine will also stretch west towards Orchard Park for those heading to the Wild Card matchup for the Bills against the Dolphins. Just make sure you are bundled up!