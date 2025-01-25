First Alert Weather: Chilly with nuisance flakes at times this weekend; Yellow Alert for Monday due to high winds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s a big weekend for Western New York, and it’s starting with a little bit of sunshine. A patch of clearing skies moves west to east on Saturday, but it will be short-lived as cloudy conditions will return within a few hours. It will be a chilly day, with temperatures in the mid to high 20s and wind chills in the mid to high teens. A small chance of a snow shower comes by this afternoon, but if it does happen, it won’t last long and will leave no accumulation.

Saturday night temperatures will be getting down to the low to mid 20s, and will feature snow showers mainly after midnight… Sunday morning will only see a few tenths of an inch of snow on the ground, and with additional snow showers Sunday afternoon, that snow total will go up to perhaps half an inch. What will also go up on Sunday is the wind speed; Maximum gusts will be just above 30 MPH coming from the west.

The Bills won’t have to worry about the weather for the big game in Kansas City, as conditions will be mostly clear at Arrowhead Stadium and winds will be calm.

The same cannot be said for the wind in Western New York going into next week; In fact, gusts could reach up to 50 MPH Monday night into Tuesday. We are issuing a Yellow Alert for Monday as high winds could cause tree damage and isolated power outages… Please stay tuned for more information as we get closer to this event.

Expect rounds of snow showers at times next week, as well as a dip in temperatures before January closes out. We’ll finally see above-freezing temperatures again just in time for February.