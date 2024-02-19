First Alert Weather: Clear and chilly night leads to more sunshine Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you liked Monday, but wished it was just a little bit milder, you’re in luck! We’ll keep the blue sky around on Tuesday, but add about 10 degrees onto our temperatures, with most spots in the upper 30`s and lower 40s, but only after starting off in the teens Tuesday morning. Wednesday will also start off with blue sky and sunshine, but clouds will begin to thicken during the afternoon ahead of our next storm system. This will bring some rain back into the area for Thursday and Friday. The bigger weather story will be the temperatures. We’ll climb into the upper 40s to near 50 both Wednesday and Thursday, then falling back into the 20s for highs on Saturday. But, another significant warm up is likely on the way for the middle of next week.

Once the colder air moves back in on Saturday, we may see some lake snow showers, but nothing substantial. Sunday looks dry at this point, with next week’s warm up also coming with another round of some rain. So, our lack of snow this winter seems to continue through the end of the month of February.