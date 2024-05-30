First Alert Weather: Clear & cool night; Patchy frost for some Thursday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – High pressure planted overhead will keep our weather fair Thursday night. Meanwhile, a cool airmass in place will allow temperatures to fall through the 40s for everybody away from the immediate Lake Ontario shoreline. The one exception may be through the Southern Tier, where temperatures may dip into the 30s for a few hours, leading to some areas of patchy frost. While this won’t be an issue for most of the area, if you live in one of those typically cooler spots in the southern Finger Lakes and Southern Tier, you may want to protect any plants that are sensitive to the cold. A few clouds to start Friday will fade away, leading to nearly full sunshine for the rest of the day, with temperatures climbing back into the lower 70s. Friday night may also allow us to see the Northern Lights again. This isn’t a guarantee, but if the aurora does make an appearance, our sky will cooperate nicely!

The weekend starts beautifully, with dry and warmer weather on Saturday, but that will begin to break down on Sunday. Sunday will see showers making a return, and possibly a rumble of thunder. We’ll feel summer making a return next week, with 80s making a return Monday through at least Wednesday. But, we’ll also feel more humidity, and a higher chance for some storms Tuesday and Wednesday.