First Alert Weather: Clear sailing for Jolly Ole St. Nick

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a fresh coating of snow Monday night, our weather will be calm and uneventful for this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. That will ensure safe passage for holiday travelers (including Santa and his sleigh) over the next 24 hours. On the weather map a high-pressure system will be sliding off into northern New England this will eventually bring a significant warm-up for the weekend.

Tuesday night, look for mainly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. The low temperature will be in the middle 20s. Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy, but the skies may brighten by the end of the day. The temperature looks to remain in the low to middle 30s. Thursday more clouds are likely with possibly a few breaks of sunshine later in the day. Again, the temperature will be in the low to middle 30s. Saturday looks to be mainly dry with the mercury rising into the lower 40s. Then rain showers arrive Saturday night into Sunday with maybe some patchy fog developing. The temperature on Sunday will climb to within a few degrees of 50.

