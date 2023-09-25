First Alert Weather: Clearing skies on Monday and nice conditions for much of the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some nice and mild fall weather is on the way through the weekend with mainly dry conditions and milder than normal temperatures on Monday.

The pesky remnants of Ophelia are bringing a few clouds on Monday morning that will clear from north to south with a couple showers in the eastern and southern Finger Lakes to start the day. Dry weather in Rochester with increasing sunshine.

Skies will turn partly sunny south of town later this morning into the afternoon. That system clears tomorrow and then we will monitor a stalled out boundary to our west and south through the end of the week.

At this time our weather looks to be dominated by dry high pressure in Canada as showers will miss us just to the south this week. However, we will need to track this as a little moisture may sneak in here on Thursday with a few clouds and an isolated shower threat.

Right now the weekend looks great. Sunshine and 70s. Looking good for the huge Bills game on Sunday. Great weather for the Hilton Apple Fest and Fairport Oktoberfest events. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on that boundary and if any showers sneak into the forecast this week.