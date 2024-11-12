First Alert Weather: Clearing sky and chilly air overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – High pressure continues to build, drying out the air, and clearing out the sky. This means it’ll be a mainly clear and starlit night, with temperatures dropping into the 20s away from Lake Ontario. It will be cold enough for a frosty start to Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a beautiful mid-November day with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the upper 40s. Clouds will begin to thicken Wednesday night ahead of our next system, which will merge an area of low pressure near the Rockies with remnant moisture from Hurricane Rafael that has been bringing rain to Louisiana. Expect dry weather for much of Thursday, but some showers will likely develop late Thursday evening and overnight, but pull away on Friday.

This means we’ll see a nice end to the work week with dry weather and a little sun on Friday. We’ll keep this theme around to start the weekend on Saturday. We’ll have seasonable temperatures in the lower 50s and some sun. Sunday looks pretty good at this point, with dry weather for most, if not all of the day. We will be watching the chance for a few showers to sneak in late in the day. At this point, we’re still forecasting fine weather for the Bills game, but it is a forecast that needs to be monitored for any showers that may try to work in a little quicker. We’ll keep you posted.