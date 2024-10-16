First Alert Weather: Clearing sky and frosty weather to kick off Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’ll finally start to rid ourselves of these pesky lake clouds, but that also means our temperatures will be dropping. Frost Advisories are up for the entire area, with a Freeze Warning up for Wyoming county.

This means you’ll want to cover up or bring in any flowers or plants that you want to keep around a little bit longer, as the cold temperatures Wednesday night may harm them. Don’t be fooled, though – we have much warmer air on the way! While Thursday starts off chilly, we’ll climb into the mid and upper 50s with the sky becoming mostly sunny.

Then, we’re in for a stretch of sunny and warmer weather. We’ll climb into the 60s to end the work week, with a mostly sunny sky and upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

The dry weather lasts beyond the weekend, with highs climbing into the 70s Monday through Wednesday, along with a mostly sunny sky continuing. Our pattern will finally start to break down by the end of next week, with some rain showers returning to the forecast. But, our fall colors are finally popping, and our weather looks great if you want to do some leaf peeping this weekend!