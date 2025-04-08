First Alert Weather: Clearing sky and less harsh weather Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – April felt more like January on Tuesday, but less harsh weather is on the way! We’ll see some partial clearing overnight, which will allow temperatures to continue to drop through the 20s. But, outside of a few lingering lake flurries, we should see quiet weather. Wednesday won’t be a warm Spring day, but it won’t be as windy and cold. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, along with less wind. Temperatures will likely remain in the 30s.

Thursday will see our next system working in, which will include a mix of rain and wet snow showers. We won’t see any accumulation locally, but a slushy coating of snow may be possible in the higher terrain of southern New York State. Temperatures will also climb back into the 40s, which is still a bit cooler than average.

Friday may start off dry, but another system will bring an increasing chance of some rain showers later in the day on Friday, lingering into Saturday. At this point, it appears the wettest weather may stay south of Rochester on Saturday, but it’ll be close. Meanwhile, we should clear things out, and see fair weather and some sun returning for Sunday. Monday will likely be our warmest day of the next week or so, with another cold front dropping our temperatures back by next Tuesday or Wednesday.