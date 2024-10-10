First Alert Weather: Clearing sky with the Northern Lights possible Thursday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re finally breaking free of the upper level low that has kept us cool, cloudy at times with off and on rain.

High pressure building in from the west tonight will help to clear our skies out, which is great news, because there’s the opportunity to see the northern lights Thursday night. In fact, there are some indications that if the data holds, the northern lights event could potentially rival the event we had last May. We’ll see how things evolve, but the sky should begin to clear as the sun sets. That being said, we will also likely see a little lake effect clouds develop.

Bottom line – we may not see a perfectly clear sky, but any clouds we do have in the evening shouldn’t block any aurora we do get to see.

Friday will be a beautiful day with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures warming back into the mid and upper 60s. A weak cold front will drop south on Saturday, bringing a bit of an uptick in cloud cover, along with slightly cooler temperatures once again, but Saturday will be the better of the weekend days.

An area of low pressure passing through on Sunday will bring clouds and periods of rain. Behind this low, it’ll turn much cooler and unsettled again into the first half of next week, with highs likely in the 40s most of the time, and off and on lake rain showers.