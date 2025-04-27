First Alert Weather: Closing out the weekend with lots of sun and a bit of a breeze

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After the gloomy and windy day we had yesterday, we’re in for a much nicer finish to our weekend. Clouds and drizzles are pushing off to the east with an exiting low pressure system, and behind it comes high pressure and sunny skies. Temperatures today will reach seasonably mild levels, topping out in the high 50s to low 60s. The lakeshore will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler. One thing to keep in mind is the wind from yesterday is still somewhat here, but much more dampened, with maximum gusts coming out of the northwest at 30 MPH. Winds will taper off as we go into tonight.

Mostly clear and colder tonight, and then we start Monday off in the high 30s/low 40s… But warm air will move in and skies will remain mostly sunny, with the mercury getting up to the low 70s… This warming trend continues into Tuesday, where our highs will get all the way up to near 80! Unfortunately, with this warmth and moisture, and an incoming cold front, we’re bound to see some stormy weather later in the day.

Right now we’re Green on the Threat Tracker for these Tuesday storms. The timing would be in the afternoon, perhaps with another round after nightfall. The exact timing and strength is still up for grabs. Right now it seems these storms have at least a decent chance of becoming severe, as there will be a good amount of moisture and instability in the atmosphere. As we draw closer to Tuesday, we’ll have a better idea as to the potential impacts, and we’ll continue to keep you updated. Make sure to download the free News10 NBC First Alert Weather app, where you can receive instant updates from us as soon as we send them out.

Expect a big drop in temperatures for Wednesday, followed by chances for showers late Thursday, all Friday, and early Saturday.

