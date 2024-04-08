First Alert Weather: Cloud cover “eclipses” the solar eclipse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On the positive side there was little to no precipitation for the eclipse, however, cloud cover was a bit of a negative for the big celestial event. A warm front spread some mid-level cloud cover across Western New York on Monday and although we could not see a full view of the total solar eclipse, the plunge into darkness was impressive. For the remainder of the week there will be a slow deterioration to the overall weather. A strong low-pressure system will pass across the central great lakes producing more rain and wind for Rochester.

Monday night, look for patchy clouds to give way to clearing for the overnight. The temperature will fall into the lower 40s. Tuesday will feature partial sunshine with much warmer temperatures for the afternoon. The mercury will rise into the lower 70s, but it will be cooler near Lake Ontario. Wednesday will bring more clouds with the chance of a shower, especially over the Finger Lakes. The temperature will be in the middle 60s for Wednesday. Unfortunately, there will be more wet weather for the remainder of the work week with occasional rain likely Thursday and Friday

