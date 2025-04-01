First Alert Weather: Clouds and some rain returning in Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mother Nature played a little joke on us Monday, with temperatures holding in the 30s through the day. On the plus side, we saw plenty of sunshine.

That being said, we’re going the other way on Wednesday. Our next storm system moving in will increase our clouds Tuesday night, so we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday. We’ll stay dry through mid afternoon before a round of rain will move in after 3 or 4. A few rumbles of thunder may accompany this, and we’ll slowly start to lose the chill. Temperatures will begin to slowly climb to near 50 degrees by late evening.

Temperatures will actually climb Wednesday night through the 50s, into the lower 60s to start Thursday. A southerly wind will also be ramping up late Wednesday and Wednesday night, especially in the hilltops south of Rochester and in the Finger Lakes. Some gusts there could approach 50 mph. Closer to Rochester, it’ll just be breezy, with gusts near 35 to 40 mph and no issues expected.

Temperatures fall back to seasonable levels near 50 on Friday and into the weekend. But, another storm system will bring rain to the area both Saturday and Sunday. Following that, we may be cold enough for some flakes Monday through Wednesday of next week.