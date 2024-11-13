First Alert Weather: Clouds and some showers return on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our beautiful sunshine from Wednesday will fade as an area of low pressure draws closer from the west. Clouds will initially begin to thicken Wednesday night. Some limited sunshine on Thursday will certainly be beat out by a mostly cloudy sky, and eventually, we’ll see some showers moving in by the evening. Widespread rain will become more scattered as it enters western New York and runs into drier air. This means areas west of Rochester will see a better chance of a few showers, with a better chance of staying dry east of Rochester.

Any showers that do develop will do so after 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., and fizzle overnight. This will set us up for a nice end to the work week with sunshine and seasonable temperatures returning on Friday.

The weekend also looks pretty good, with a mostly sunny sky on Saturday, along with temperatures in the low 50s. Sunday will see an increase in cloud cover, but we’re still thinking we should see dry weather for the Bills game. There is a very low chance of showers sneaking in late in the evening on Sunday, but those chances remain very low. We will likely see some showers on Monday, followed by drier and slightly cooler air on Tuesday. Looking further ahead, there are some signs that perhaps we begin to see some hints of winter across the Great Lakes by the end of next week. This of course is more than a week away, but it is something we’ll be tracking.