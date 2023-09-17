First Alert Weather: Clouds early this week before sun and warmth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up Sunday morning a bit chill once again as temperatures are in the low 50s and upper 40s.

After another chilly start Sunday, we will warm up into the low 70s during the afternoon. Unfortunately, not as much sunshine as the past few days will be available. Sunday afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a passing shower or two.

Showers that do pop this afternoon will not be long lasting, and they will be light. Most of Sunday will be dry, just overcast later in the day. Clouds wills tick around into Monday with a few passing showers as well with a cold front pushing through. Monday will not be a rain out, but a few showers will be possible, especially early.

Clouds break through the day on Tuesday with highs near 70. After a cool and cloudy start to the week, the warmth and sunshine return. Through next weekend we will likely be dry with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures warming up into the upper 70s to low 80s!