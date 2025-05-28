First Alert Weather: Clouds fill in and rain returns Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After we finally had two nice and dry days with temperatures returning to mild status, we’re about to see the return of showers across Western New York. We’re keeping the mild temperatures this time around however, which is a plus. Expect highs in the upper 60s today, with showers arriving in the mid-afternoon and lasting into Thursday morning. A tenth to half an inch of rain is expected. Winds will come out of the southeast at 5-10 MPH today, peaking in the afternoon.

Thursday dries out in the afternoon as temperatures peak in the upper 60s again and winds peak around 15 MPH out of the west once the rain passes. There’s a slight chance for showers Friday afternoon, then a cold front passes overnight and ushers in an upper level trough which will cause showers and cooler temperatures Saturday. We get back up into the 60s with partly cloudy skies Sunday, then expect a warmer and drier period to set up for the beginning of June.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.