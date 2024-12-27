First Alert Weather: Finally some sun to end the workweek

ROCHESTER. N.Y. After a dreary, cold, and cloudy Thursday, the sun will be poking through over Western New York today. The air is still cold this morning, with temperatures in the low to mid 20s, but the sun will help to raise temperatures to the mid to high 30s this afternoon. Some clouds will move back in later this evening, but no rain is expected until tonight and tomorrow morning.

This weekend initiates a warming trend, with temperatures set to rise to near 50 degrees on Sunday, but with that warm moist air comes repetitive chances for rain. After some Saturday morning showers, Sunday will have more widespread rain that has the potential to be moderate to heavy at times. Overall, at least half an inch of rain is expected by the end of Sunday. If you’re headed to the Bills game, don’t forget your Bills-themed rain jacket!

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will stay on the milder side at first, with more bouts of rain throughout the last few days of 2024. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will both be seeing some wet weather. New Year’s Day may have a mix of snow and rain, as colder air curls in around a low pressure system moving through. After said low pressure system passes by, west to northwest wind will take over; and with some cold air behind it, a pattern of lake effect snow will begin that will be mostly targeting areas southeast of the lakes. Rochester has a good chance to see at least some lake flakes, although it’s a little too soon to make any calls on snowfall amounts. We encourage you to stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates!