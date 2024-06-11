First Alert Weather: Clouds linger on Tuesday before warmth arrives on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be another cloudy and cool day ahead with temperatures in the low 60s on Tuesday afternoon. Expect mainly dry weather with a little drizzle possible in the morning.

If we are lucky, we might see some clearing later in the afternoon or early evening before sunset. Much nicer weather is on the way for Wednesday with some sunshine and temperatures into the 70s.

It will be in the low 80s on Thursday with a shower threat in the afternoon. Expect a couple showers on Friday.

The weekend is looking nice with sunny and dry weather for a change. Father’s Day will bring temps near 80 with sunny skies. The heat will build next week as summer warmth and humidity arrives. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of any showers for Thursday and Friday.