First Alert Weather: Cloudy on Tuesday with a brief snow showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect another cloudy day on Tuesday with snow showers weakening as they approach the region later on Tuesday morning into the afternoon.

Very little precipitation is on the way but if you see a few snowflakes, don’t be surprised. It will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a few sunny breaks.

We’re tracking a cold front that will arrive with a little wind on Thursday. Snow showers at night will linger into Friday morning as colder air moves into the region.

A clearing arrives for the weekend with some sunshine and temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Quiet weather will continue into next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of snow showers later in the week.