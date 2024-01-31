First Alert Weather: Clouds, rain and show showers at times Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Did you see the sun on Wednesday? We were lucky enough to see a few hours of blue sky Wednesday morning, but it didn’t last, and won’t return for a few more days.

While most of Thursday will be mostly dry, a cold front dropping through will bring a few rain and wet snow showers by late evening, transitioning to some snow showers overnight and into Friday. Expect little more than a dusting or a fresh coating on the grass, before drier air works in and shuts it down.

Sunshine makes a return on Saturday, with the sky eventually becoming mostly sunny, and it’ll stick around this time! In fact, we have an extremely quiet and bright weather pattern setting up for the weekend and into the majority of next week. We’ll see a big area of high pressure stuck over us, which will bring us a partly to mostly sunny sky most of the week.

Our next chance for any precipitation will come late Friday and into next weekend with some rain. Ahead of that, temperatures will slowly warm into the 40s, maybe pushing 50 by the end of next week.