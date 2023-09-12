First Alert Weather: Clouds with showers and a possible thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be a nice morning for most of the region with a little fog for some east of Rochester Tuesday morning.

Clouds will be on the increase toward midday with mild weather in the mid to upper 70s. Be prepared for some showers arriving mid to late afternoon.

Most of the rain will be light but a few rumbles of thunder are possible later Tuesday afternoon into the early evening with a local downpour. Following this front cooler air returns for Wednesday with temperatures on Wednesday in the 60s with sun and clouds and a passing shower.

Weather looks nice Thursday into the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain this afternoon.