First Alert Weather: Cloudy and cold Wednesday and snow for Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lots of clouds are in the forecast on Wednesday with a cold breeze out of the north.

It’s not as gusty as Tuesday but the wind chill will be near 20 all day long. More clouds and quiet weather Thursday with a chill in the air.

The Threat Tracker is green into Friday as the snow threat looks light at this time with some snow developing late afternoon into the evening and then ending overnight. The storm looks to be a quick hitter with 1-3″ expected across the region with less north and more to the south.

Breezy and cold weather is expected into the weekend with snow showers on Saturday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the snow to end the week.

