First Alert Weather: Cloudy and humid conditions on the way Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are lots of clouds around on Thursday but not a lot of rain. A warm front will cross the region in the morning with perhaps a light shower and humidity in the afternoon.

Pop-up shower or storm is possible later on Thursday into the night but coverage will be spotty in the evening. There will be a better chance for some storms overnight with local downpours possible, mainly south of Rochester.

Lingering showers into Friday morning should clear nicely for some fair weather Friday afternoon and evening. It won’t be a washout on Saturday but a front will cross the region with a round of showers so keep that in mind for outdoor plans to start the weekend.

Sunday will look sunny and drier with pleasant weather to end the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the thunder threat on Thursday night.