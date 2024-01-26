First Alert Weather: Cloudy but quiet Saturday, then some snow returns on Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The heavy rain that we had earlier on Friday is long gone, but we haven’t been able to shake the clouds, mist and drizzle, and that will stick around to a certain extent Friday and into Saturday. So, while we won’t have rain on Saturday, it will still be a damp looking and feeling day. But, we’ll be able to dry out from that rain and any flooding issues. We’re still tracking a storm system moving up the coast on Sunday that will likely bring us some accumulating snow. Most of us will just a see a nuisance snow, with a coating to an inch or two across our northern tier counties, with the least a mount of snow near Lake Ontario, and close to 2” closer to the Thruway. The Finger Lakes region will tend to see a 2-4” accumulation, with slightly higher amounts reserved for the hilltops of the Finger Lakes and the Southern Tier. So, if you live near the lake, you’ll just have to brush off your car. If you live in the Finger Lakes, you may be doing a little shoveling. Temperatures will be hovering right around or just above freezing, so this won’t be a light and fluffy snow. Rather, a dense and heavier snow that you may have to work a little harder to clear, but makes great snowballs!

Our weather overall next week looks seasonable and fairly quiet, with a little but of sun here and there.