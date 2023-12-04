First Alert Weather: Cloudy, colder next few days with few rain and snow showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cloudy skies with a few sprinkles and some drizzle will start out Monday morning.

Colder weather will slowly move in as temps drop into the mid and upper 30s. As the temperature drops a few snow showers are possible but no accumulations. Temps Monday night will drop a little below freezing so even though we don’t expect any accumulations we may see a few icy spots develop from all the wet weather we have had recently.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring mostly cloudy skies with a few passing snow showers and flurries, but no accumulations are anticipated. Temps will turn milder later in the week and for the upcoming weekend with more rain expected.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on any snow showers over the next couple of days.