First Alert Weather: Cloudy & showery Friday, but improvement this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It has been a soggy and gray few days, and we have one or two more before some nice improvement this weekend. A Nor’easter churning up the coast will keep clouds around with some more showers on Friday, but we’ll also see some dry time during the day. Temperatures will remain quite cool, with highs only near 50 degrees.

That low finally pulls away on Saturday, allowing some drier air to finally make a return, but that doesn’t mean we’ll be totally rain-free. We will still see a few passing showers at time, especially in the morning, but we’ll enjoy more dry time compared to recent days. We’ll also see some limited breaks of sun, but at least the sky will brighten, especially during the afternoon. The holiday weekend gets better for the 2nd half of it, with mainly dry weather and more sunshine on Sunday. This will also help our temperatures jump back into the lower to mid 60s on Sunday, with mid to upper 60s on Memorial Day. If you have plans to attend any Memorial Day parades or ceremonies on Monday, the weather should be dry and comfortable. If you need to do some yard work or mow the lawn, it’ll take a few days to dry the ground out, but at least our rain chances will drop by significantly this weekend.

Next week should feature temperatures more closer to late May averages, with readings in the 60s and lower 70s, but we’ll see a few more showers working back in by the middle of next week.