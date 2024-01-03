First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies for Wednesday and a few flakes for Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another cloudy day is on the way for Wednesday with lots of clouds and a little drizzle or a few flurries.

Temperatures will stay in the mid 30s. Some snow showers will kick up on Wednesday night with a coating possible into the morning.

A cold front arrives early on Thursday with some snow showers and a brief period of lake flakes as colder air moves in. Accumulations of a coating to an inch could make a few slick spots possible on Thursday morning.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s during the day. Quiet weather on Friday and then our attention will turn to an east coast storm this weekend. At this time, it appears the heavier snow will miss us to the east and south with just light accumulations in Rochester Saturday night into the day on Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on Thursday’s snow showers and the track of the weekend storm.