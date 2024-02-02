First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies on Friday but nicer conditions this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be cloudy and chilly on Friday with a little breeze from the north. A few flurries or sprinkles are possible but expect generally dry weather into Friday night. Temperatures in the 30s with a feel like the 20s with the windchill.

For the weekend, clouds will linger to start your Saturday but should clear during the afternoon with some sunshine expected. Expect some sun for Sunday, then lots of nice weather ahead next week with some milder days at the end of next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the sky conditions for your weekend plans.