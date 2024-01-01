First Alert Weather: Cloudy with temperatures in 30s to start New Year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a cloudy and cold start to the year with temperatures in the low 30s on Monday but there will be nothing more than a few flurries.

We may see a little sun on Tuesday which will be a nice change. With that, temperatures will flirt with 40 degrees but a gusty wind will develop during the day. The next system to watch for a little snow will arrive later Wednesday into Thursday.

A few snow showers develop later Wednesday and then a front arrives Thursday morning with some snow and local lake flakes that may bring some accumulations and slippery roads. After that another system to watch will be for the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the snow later this week.