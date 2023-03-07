First Alert Weather: Cold and breezy day ahead with a few flurries Thursday and Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Plan on sunshine to start the day before a few clouds arrive on Tuesday afternoon into the night.

Don’t be fooled by the sun however as it will be cold, with feel-like wind chill readings in the teens and 20s. Gusts over 30mph are possible later in the day.

A few snow showers tonight into Tuesday but no accumulations are expected. More cold weather ahead with not much to worry about through Thursday as our Threat Tracker is green and good to go.

One thing to watch will be some possible snow later Friday into the day on Saturday. At this time it does not appear to be a major system but some accumulations are likely. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on that snow threat and more cold weather in the extended forecast.

