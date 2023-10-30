First Alert Weather: Cold and wet for Monday and showers for Halloween

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be areas of cold rain for much of Monday with temperatures in the 40s. Grab the umbrella and a coat as you head out.

Looking ahead to Tuesday and Halloween, the forecast will be much drier overall with sun and clouds during the day and then some spotty lake effect in the evening with a few showers and perhaps a wet snowflake for the trick-o-treaters.

One thing to watch will be a little lake effect snow on Wednesday morning. We’re not expecting any issues on the roads but we may see a coating on the grass in some areas with temperatures near freezing.

The weather dries out and warms some later in the week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the Halloween forecast.